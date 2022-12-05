ST. LOUIS – The long-delayed redevelopment of the historic Jefferson Arms building in downtown St. Louis is finally set to begin construction.

A Dallas-based developer plans to restore the Jefferson Arms to its former glory with a 225-room hotel, as well as apartments and retail space.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jefferson Arms has sat vacant since it was closed in 2006.

It was built in 1904 to accommodate travelers to the World’s Fair.

The company is investing over $100 million into this landmark, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.