Jefferson College police chief died from COVID; funeral services announced

Don Riffe, the Jefferson College police chief, died January 20 after an extended period in the hospital. Photo Credit: Jefferson College.

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–The family of late Jefferson College Police Chief Don Riffe says he passed away last week from COVID 19, which it believes he contracted on duty.

Riffe, 59, was also the college’s Law Enforcement Academy firearms instructor. He died Thursday after an extended period in the hospital.

Funeral arrangements have now been confirmed. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Fey Funeral Home, 4100 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis, Missouri. A funeral service at the same location begins at 1pm.

Inurnment with military and professional honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. People who cannot attend the service are invited to view a vehicle procession from the funeral home to Jefferson Barracks at Peace Lutheran Church, 737 Barracksview Road.

BackStoppers announced it is assisting Riffe’s family, along with the family of late Festus Fire Chief Kevin Cremer, who died from COVID complications January 24.

According to the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum, in 2021, 301 officer fatalities nationally were caused by COVID, “the single highest cause of law enforcement deaths occurring in 2021.”