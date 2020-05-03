Jefferson County DJ hosts weekend block party with social distancing

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown clubs, bars, and the chance to get out and dance going on a month now.

Just outside of Arnold, one subdivision has found a way to party every weekend while keeping a safe distance.

The folks on Willow Trace Drive have been dancing in the street with a DJ set up on their block bringing them all together for the party.

Saturdays, at 6:30 p.m. Steve Smith turns up the knob on the speakers.

“It’s to break up the monotony. Nothing is going on especially on the weekends,” said Steve Smith, the impromptu DJ.

He’s the production professional turned DJ who brings the people out for a chance to let loose, even if just for an hour.

“Music is good for the soul. It’s great for everybody. It’s a healing thing,” said Jason Nichols, a visitor out to enjoy the music.

From babies to teens to senior citizens, they all tapped their toes in the street or on their porches to sounds of all music genres.

“I do sound, lighting, and video, and that’s pretty much not going to happen until at least August…maybe even longer,” said Smith.

People pick their favorite songs and send them via email.

“Everything that we play…when they hear their song, it’s great,” said Smith. “They’re out dancing in the streets and everything else.”

The rhythms and sounds serve as a break from the isolation and silence.

“Humans are not designed to be away from each other this long,” said Nichols. “Music brings us together and people can be out as close as the can. It’s awesome.”