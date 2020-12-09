Jefferson County family shares message of caution after grandfather loses battle to COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – While experts say survival rates have improved with medical advances, many people do get very sick and die, leaving behind families to cope with the tremendous loss.

Now one Jefferson County family is talking about their late grandfather’s battle with the virus in hopes of raising awareness about COVID-19.

The Nagel family’s COVID-19 story was posted on the Jefferson County Health Department Facebook page with over 100 shares.

“Dad loved to play golf with his friends, that is actually how he contracted COVID-19.”

The family warned that although their grandfather was a happy and healthy man he still passed away 21 days after exposure to the coronavirus.

“For the Greater Good of Jefferson County, please stay 6 feet apart, wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay home if you are sick”.

Jefferson County has the highest infection rate in the St. Louis area and 5th highest in the State of Missouri according to County and State statistics. The county has now topped 100 deaths and over 11,000 cases total with five more COVID-related deaths reported on December 2.

Just recently, Jefferson County passed a mask mandate to fight the spread of COVID-19. The Jefferson County Health Board approved the order on November 25 by a 3-2 vote.

If you or your loved one have a cough, a fever or difficulty breathing, and you are worried that you may have COVID-19 stay home and call your local health care provider.

Missouri is continuing to host free community testing events throughout the state. For more information click here.