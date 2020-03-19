Jefferson County halting dine-in service at bars and restaurants to fight COVID-19

Close up of a glass of wine and a beer in a bar

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon has signed an executive order to stop the consumption of food and beverages on-premises at bars and restaurants. The order, starting on Friday, is to help fight the spread of coronavirus. Establishments offering food or alcohol are expected to follow the order for the next 15 days.

Gannon says that Jefferson County is not closing the businesses. They are just limiting the consumption to off-site locations.

This order is in line with others passed in the St. Louis region and around the country.

Read the statement from Jefferson County here: