Leaders at Jefferson County Health Department search for solutions to fight COVID-19

ARNOLD, Mo. – After the health department meeting, Thursday evening leaders have agreed to move forward with a special session to come up with mitigation efforts to fight the spread of the virus.

This move comes after Jefferson County re-entered the red zone status for COVID-19, meaning there is uncontrolled community transmission in this community.

The county health department director Kelley Vollmar will recommend items for the agenda. Vollmar says those could include working with an outside company for contact tracing, putting limits on social gatherings and a potential mask mandate could be revisited.



No date set yet for the special meeting, but the board did approve some guidelines. The guidelines include having the session at a large enough venue so people can attend and also having the agenda out a week in advance.

