Jefferson County Health Department is NOT giving door-to-door vaccinations

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Health Department wants residents to know that they are not going door-to-door administering COVID vaccinations.

JCHD said they are aware of the rumors that their staff is going door-to-door providing vaccination, but this is inaccurate.

They urge anyone that is approached by a person that identifies as a JCHD employee to use caution. All JCHD staff must wear a uniform shirt and have their picture ID badge easily displayed.

“Staff will not show up to a home without an appointment requested by the resident,” JCHD said.

Call 636-797-3737 to confirm the identity of an employee.

“If someone identifies themselves as a JCHD employee and requests to come into your home to discuss the COVID vaccine, do not let them in and call your local authorities to report the situation,” JCHD said.