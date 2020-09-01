Jefferson County Health Department releases statement after mask mandate controversy

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Health Department is reaching out to the public with a new statement on the proposed mask mandate.

The new statement released Monday night apologizes for any confusion and stress raised last week by the ordinance controversy. But it goes on to say that the health department stands by its recommendation for wearing masks per CDC guidelines.

The county health department board passed the mask mandate last Thursday by a vote of three to two after a long and contentious meeting. But then the board reversed its decision the very next day voting unanimously to revoke the measure.

That came after concerns were raised about possible sunshine law violations relating to how officials moved forward with the ordinance.

In the new statement, the health department director Kelly Vollmar says while she doesn’t believe there were any law violations she wants residents to feel comfortable and believe that the health department is being transparent and open.



Vollmar says while she understands that some people might not see masks as helpful, the health department will continue to strongly encourage the use of what the statement calls preventative measures in the county.

Map of Missouri coronavirus cases:

Latest headlines: