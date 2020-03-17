1  of  2
Jefferson County issues ‘State of Emergency’ to fight coronavirus

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - County Executive Dennis Gannon issued a state of emergency for Jefferson County, Missouri on Friday. It will remain in effect until 12:00pm on April 13, 2020. He says that people should limit groups to 50 people or less.

