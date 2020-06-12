Jefferson County lifting COVID-19 restrictions Monday with the state of Missouri

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Jefferson County will be lifting all pandemic related restrictions Monday, according to an executive order signed by County Executive Dennis Gannon. Neighboring St. Louis County will have restrictions in place at least through the end of the month. The state of Missouri is also lifting restrictions on June, 15.
Officials in Jefferson County are asking people to maintain a distance of six feet from each other when possible and maintain good hygiene. People who are sick should stay home. Employers should encourage social distancing and clean workspaces. Teleconferencing should be used whenever possible.
A State of Emergency will be in effect until December 30 in Missouri. This is to utilize millions in federal CARES Act funds.
