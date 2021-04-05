Jefferson County looking to fill hundreds of open COVID vaccine spots

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo.– The Jefferson County Health Department is looking for people who want the COVID vaccine. The department says it has more than 1,000 spots open for the next two days of clinics in Festus.

You need to complete the online registration for and select an appointment time. The department is only registering Missouri residents at the time.

Here are the links for the next two days:

April 6- https://jeffcohealth.jotform.com/210914673292962

April 7- https://jeffcohealth.jotform.com/210914207792960

Additional clinics are planned in the weeks to come, including large ones with the help of the Missouri National Guard. They have the ability to vaccinate up to 2,000 people each day.

If you are interested in some of the departments’ other planned events, you can learn more about the vaccination process for Jefferson County here.