Jefferson County man charged with killing woman, injuring man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo.– A Jefferson County man is accused of killing a woman and injuring a man yesterday at their home in Dittmer.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says Ashley Kossuth, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault following the incident. Both victims were acquainted with Kossuth.

The sheriff’s department responded after getting a 9-1-1 call from a home on Jones Creek Road. When they arrived, the deputies spotted Kossuth leaving the home with blood on his clothing and shoes. Kossuth was taken into custody.

Deputies entered the home and found the body of a 59-year-old woman. Officials say due to her injuries, they believe she’d been beaten.

A 43-year-old man was found in the house with similar traumatic injuries. He was taken to the hospital in a semi-conscious state.

The Sheriff’s department says the woman’s name will be released when next of kin has been notified.