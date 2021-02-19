Jefferson County man facing charges for role in Capitol riot

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Jefferson County man was in Federal Court for the Eastern District of Missouri this afternoon for his role in the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Nicholas Reimler, 28, is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and entry to a restricted building. He was on the phone for this arraignment.

Reimler says his relatives are working to get him an attorney. He was represented today by a federal public defender appointed by the judge. He was read his rights by the judge in the case.

The government has recommended he be released on bond. He will be supervised during that release by the court system.

Reimler must remain in the St Louis area unless he’s given written permission to travel. He must also avoid all contact with anyone who is a witness in the case, and cannot possess a firearm, and cannot use alcohol or drugs while on release. If he violates these rules, he could be held in jail until his court date. The hearing lasted almost a half hour.