Jefferson County Man wanted by FBI for statutory sodomy acts committed in 2001

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The FBI is searching for a man who in 2001 committed sexual acts against a minor in Jefferson County, Missouri.

The bureau said the man has gone by Bruce Emerson Sawhill, John Sawhill and John C. Sawhill. They said he has also used December 24, 1952 and February 24, 1952 as his birthday.

He is a convicted sex offender who assaulted a female child more than once. The FBI said “Sawhill “befriended the victim’s parents and gained access to the victim.”

He was then charged with two counts of statutory sodomy and released on bond pending a trial. He did not appear in court on his trial date. A federal arrest warrant was issued for him on June 5, 2006. He was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

“Sawhill could have travelled to the Pacific Northwest area, to include Oregon or Washington” in 2004 or 2005, according to the FBI. He has grown marijuana in the past and the FBI believes he could be working on a marijuana farm. Sawhill is also known to have false teeth, “possibly upper and lower.”

The bureau said he has also worked in construction, specifically as a drywall installer.

The FBI said Sawhill should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 195 pounds and stands at 5’10”.