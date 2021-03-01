Jefferson County mask order extended for third time

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County mask order has been extended through March 25 at 5:00 p.m.
The original mask order went into effect on November 27, 2020. The order was approved by the Jefferson County Health Board on November 25, 2020 by a 3-2 vote. Some anti-maskers gathered outside the health department that day holding signs and letting their feelings known.
Health director Kelley Vollmar said studies consistently show lower rates in counties with mask orders.
“The increase in cases is actually much lower in mandate counties than they are in non-mandated counties for masks,” she said. “This isn’t about restricting individuals; this is about saving lives.”
The order has kept getting extended since then.