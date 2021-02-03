Jefferson County mass vaccination clinic opens Wednesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Jefferson County’s first COVID vaccination clinic is opening Wednesday.

The clinic will take place Wednesday and Thursday at the Jefferson County Health Department office located at 5684 Missouri PP in High Ridge.

This is not a first-come, first-serve situation. Residents must pre-register with the health department and have an appointment in order to get vaccinated at the clinic.

The Jefferson County Health Department said it has been reaching out to state officials to try and get the COVID vaccine, but it had not received any until Monday when it got 250 doses of the Moderna vaccine through a redistribution agreement with COMTREA, a health provider in Jefferson County.

A COMTREA spokesperson told FOX 2 they had enough Moderna doses to be able to share some with the health department.

FOX 2 was told some 35,000 people have registered with the Jefferson County Health Department to receive the vaccine. Clearly, the 250 doses only begin to meet the demand.

A health department spokesperson said at this point their priority is to vaccinate those who are eligible in phase 1A of the state distribution plan.

Those people include patient-facing healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff along with some first responders.

We’re told all 250 doses have already been allotted for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s clinics. Health department officials said they will continue to reach out to the state and other partners to try and get additional COVID vaccine doses.