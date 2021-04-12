Jefferson County offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

ST. LOUIS– Jefferson County is hosting three COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week and all clinics are open to walk-ins. Clinic registration is open to those all Missourians.
Those interested in scheduling an appointment can visit the Jefferson County Health Department website at www.jeffcohealth.org/covid19-vaccine or call their registration line open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm at 636-789-8941.
– Monday, April 12, 9am-3:45pm, Johnson and Johnson
– Tuesday, April 13, 9am-3:45pm, Moderna
– Wednesday, April 14, 9am-3:45pm, Moderna