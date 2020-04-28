Jefferson County outlines path to reopening economy on May 4

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Jefferson County administrators announced the county would soon lift its stay-at-home order. Many in the area have been eager to get back to work and back to business, but it will not be business as normal.

Although the 10-person limit in social gatherings is coming to an end, there are still several restrictions businesses will face when they reopen on May 4.

The county’s guidelines follow Governor Mike Parson’s guidelines for reopening, which include staying home if you’re sick, frequent hand washing, and disinfecting frequently used items.

While there’s no limit on crowd sizes in businesses, they should follow the local fire codes as long as six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals.

“With the guidance of our public health department, we want people to reengage and get back out in our community but it’s not a sign saying we can let our guard down but we can move forward,” said Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon. “We want to thank the citizens of Jefferson County for their help as we have navigated through this pandemic.”

Gannon issued the county’s state-at-home order on March 24.

Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar said anyone in a vulnerable group for COVID-19—those over 60 or with underlying conditions—should still take precautions and spend as much time home as possible. She still recommends wearing face masks.

“Avoid socializing in groups that don’t readily allow for appropriate social distancing such as trade shows, receptions,” she said. “When you’re in public, you want to think in those terms as well as maximizing physical distance from others.”