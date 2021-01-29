Jefferson County plans first vaccine distribution next week

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Jefferson County Health Department will get 250 doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine next week. They should be able to start distributing the 250 doses starting on Wednesday and Thursday.

The vaccine is now available to people over 65-years old and for those with health issues. Medical workers, first responders, and people in assisted living situations were among the first groups eligible for the vaccine. They may also need the vaccine depending if they have attended a clinic.

Anyone who qualifies and is interested in receiving the vaccine is encouraged to complete this survey. Anyone without internet access should call the registration line at 636-789-8941.

Two clinics are planned for next week by appointment only at the Jefferson County Health Department’s High Ridge Office.