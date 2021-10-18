Jefferson County player wins $217,000 ‘Show Me Cash’ jackpot

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – Someone in Jefferson County hit the jackpot. The Missouri Lottery says that a lucky Show Me Cash Player bought a ticket worth $217,000 at an On the Run gas station in Cedar Hill.

The winner claimed the winning ticket for the October 2 drawing. This is the 42nd Show Me Cash jackpot-winning ticket to be sold in 2021.

The chances of winning the jackpot in this game are around one in 575,757. The minimum jackpot of $50,000 rolls over until someone wins. The average jackpot for this game is $134,000.