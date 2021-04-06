Jefferson County ramps up COVID vaccinations with same day service

FESTUS, Mo. – Missouri residents have been quick to react to Jefferson County’s new sign-up process to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Some people are getting the shots the same day they register and the clinic is even taking walk-ins.

“It gives the opportunity for individuals to just look for an appointment time, pick it, and actually be able to come in that day. We’ve got open appointments so we’re taking walk-ins for this afternoon,” said Jefferson County Health Dept Director Kelley Vollmar.

When the new process was announced Monday 1,000 vaccination spots were open. By midday tuesday the number had decreased to 300 openings and was dropping fast.

It is now a one-stop system. No longer in Jefferson County do you have to pre-register and wait for weeks for an email or text telling you when to come in for an appointment. The clinic is set up at an old Shop ‘N Save store on North Truman Boulevard in Festus. They expect to vaccinate 1,400 to 1,500 people a day with the Modena vaccine.

“Now that we are receiving large doses of vaccine and we have a larger site. We are capable of putting more individuals through. We are able to really move through that list,” said,” said Vollmar.

How long is it likely that this clinic will continue?

“This clinic will likely continue for another month or so. I think we’re getting to the point where we are starting to see some of the folks who had some vaccine hesitancy. I think a lot of people were waiting to see how things panned out with the vaccine. They are seeing that people are good and a good thing and they’re coming in and starting to break those barriers again,” said Vollmar.

Missouri residents can sign up for an appointment at the Festus clinic by going to the Jefferson County Health Department’s website.

