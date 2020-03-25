Jefferson County reports 4th case of COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – The Jefferson County Health Department on Tuesday reported its fourth case of COVID-19. The resident is a female between 10 to 20 years of age.

Authorities believe this case is related to travel outside of the county. The department is currently investigating her travel history and who she has come into contact with since returning to Jefferson County.

If you have questions about the coronavirus, you can reach out to the Missouri State Hotline at 877-435-8411, the Mercy Clinical Support Line at 314-251-050 or visit www.jeffcohealth.org/coronavirus-covid19.