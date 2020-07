JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Health Department reported its highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases with 42 Saturday.

Since the department’s last update on Friday, they have added 52 new COVID-19 cases. Ten cases were added to the count Sunday.

There are 377 people being monitored in the county. There have been 743 positive cases of coronavirus and 23 coronavirus-related deaths in the county.