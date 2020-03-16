Jefferson County residents start collecting signatures to overturn ban of horses in parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO - The You Paid For It Team first broke the story of Jefferson County banning horses from county parks.

Now Jefferson County residents are trying to overturn a new law were out in force this past election day.

The law bans riding horses in Jefferson County Parks which is something residents have done for more than 30 year.

The Jefferson County Council passed the law banning the practice. Citizens are trying to get a measure before voters on the November ballot to overturn it.

They came out on election day to talk to voters about the ban before they voted in the Missouri Primary.

They need 4,000 signatures from citizens in total from each Jefferson County precincts.

The County Clerk says It's been decades since citizens have attempted to overturn a law in Jefferson County.