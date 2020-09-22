Jefferson County returns to COVID-19 red status

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo.- The Jefferson County Health Department has moved the county back into the highest alert status of red. The department says that means there is widespread uncontrolled community transmission in the county.

According to the county’s COVID-19 guidance indicator, a red status means a stay-at-home order is necessary. No word from county officials if any change is coming.

The department says there are several metrics they examine to determine community transmission, including the 7-day rolling average of cases per day/per 100,000 residents. Today, the rolling average hit 31.94, well over the 25-case threshold for the red status.

Other indicators that were in the red status area were new cases per 100K/week, percent change in new cases, percent positivity, and change in percent of positive tests.

In a press release, Kelley Vollmar, the Jefferson County Health Department Director, said “Since last Tuesday, we have had an additional 527 cases with a 10% positivity rate among tests.”

Today JCHD reported 55 additional cases for a total of 4,106 county cases. There are currently 1,017 active COVID-19 cases and 1,061 individuals actively quarantined as contacts to a positive case.

Yesterday, Dr. Alex Garza with the Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force named several Jefferson County ZIP Codes as ones with an increase in positive cases over the previous week.

Here is a breakdown of how long it took Jefferson County to reach each of it’s 1,000 cases:

120 days to go from one case to 1,000

24 days for cases 1,001 to 2,000

21 days for cases 2,001 to 3,000

16 days to go from 3,001 to 4,000