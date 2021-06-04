Jefferson County road rage targets family on I-55

CREVE COEUR, Mo- Authorities have tracked down a vehicle believed to be involved in a road rage shooting Friday afternoon in Jefferson County.
Pevely police say a man driving with his wife and four children on I-55 and Route Z was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
A rental car used by the alleged suspect has been tracked down in St. Louis County, where it was stopped in Creve Coeur on Interstate 270 northbound at Olive Boulevard.
FOX2 has learned that two people in the suspect vehicle have been taken into custody. A 2 year-old child was also in that vehicle.