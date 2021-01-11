Jefferson County says that COVID vaccine registration system is being developed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered on Jan. 5, 2021, during a free community clinic held in Mercedes, Texas, offered by Hidalgo County. (Courtesy Photo)

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Jefferson County has announced plans to start distributing COVID-19 vaccine. Missouri currently only allows people in the Phase 1-A group to start getting the vaccine. These are healthcare workers and people in long-term care facilities. Frontline healthcare workers facing the highest risks for exposure have already started getting the vaccine.

Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Comtrea and the Jefferson County Health Department will be working together to inform others about when they can receive the vaccine. There is a registration system being developed for quick access to vaccination sites.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will determine when county vaccinators can move to the next phase of eligible recipients. More information on who falls into each phase is available on the state’s website: covidvaccine.mo.gov/.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News