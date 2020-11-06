Jefferson County sees 200 new cases in a day; 3 clusters linked to Halloween parties

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo.- Jefferson County reported a record 200 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours today bringing the total case count to 7,318. The uptick in cases has the health department urging residents to act now to ensure a safe and healthy holiday season.

“We are experiencing levels of community transmission and resulting new cases that have not been experienced previously in the pandemic for our County,” states health director Kelley Vollmar in a press release.

She says this is particularly concerning as we start the holiday season where thousands of residents are expected to travel and spend time with vulnerable loved ones.

Jefferson County’s 7-day average for new cases per day topped out at 142.86 and thee is a test positivity rate of 23% as of yesterday.

Vollmar says the example of the impact of holiday gatherings can be found in three separate clusters of cases that were tied to three separate Halloween parties.

One of the gatherings has been tied to ten positive tests among different families.

“Informal social gatherings, like Halloween parties, are ideal transmission sites for the virus because people let their guard down. They usually don’t social distance or wear a mask because they are with people they know and presume to be safe exposures,” said Vollmar.

The county has contracted with a company that will help them with case investigations and contact tracing.

The county’s case investigators can currently complete an average of 40 cases per day depending on the circumstances of the cases. The significant increase in cases has created a substantial backlog of cases left for investigation.

The contracted company will add 30 cases investigators to work 7 days a week. That will increase capacity to complete approximately 125 investigations per day. They will begin working on Nov. 18.