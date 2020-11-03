Jefferson County voters turn out in droves

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Jefferson County voters showed up in huge numbers on Election Day.

The line at the polling place at Windsor Intermediate School in Imperial, Missouri was wrapped around the building.

