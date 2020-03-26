Jefferson County’s Executive says he will go to court to enforce ‘stay at home’ order

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO - Wednesday Jefferson County stepped up its message about staying home. The county executive and health director announced they'll take action if people and businesses don't listen to the 'stay at home order.'
Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says they will take action for those not following the order, meaning the county will take people to court.
Many residents across the St. Louis region are trying to understand who's an essential worker and who is not.
County Executive Gannon says they have posted a list of who is essential and who is not.
He said they will not issue cards or decals for cars.
