Jefferson County’s Office of Emergency Management offering free PPE kit

ST. LOUIS – Jefferson County’s Office of Emergency Management is giving out free masks and hand sanitizer as they plead for all residents to follow their COVID-19 mitigation recommendations.
They said people can pick up their basic PPE kit with 50 disposable masks and 8 ounces of hand sanitizer for free at the following locations.
- Arnold First Baptist Church Family Life Center
2012 Missouri State RoadArnold, MO 63010
(M-F) 07:00 AM – 9:00 PM (Sat) 07:00 AM – 3:00 PM
636-296-7729
- Jefferson County Library Arnold Branch
1701 Missouri State RoadArnold, MO 63010
636-296-2204
(M,W) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM – 8:00PM(Tues) 3:00 PM – 08:00 PM(Thurs) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 03:00 PM – 06:00 PM(Fri) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 02:00 PM – 05:00 PM
- Jefferson County Library Windsor Branch
7479 Metropolitan Boulevard Barnhart, MO 63012
636-461-1914
(M,W) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM – 8:00PM(Tues) 03:00 PM – 08:00 PM(Thurs) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 03:00 PM – 06:00 PM(Fri) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 02:00 PM – 05:00 PM
- Cedar Hill Fire Protection District
6766 Cedar Hill RoadCedar Hill, MO 63016
636-285-3345
- Crystal City Fire Department
Mississippi Ave & 2nd Street Crystal City, MO 63019
636-937-1982
- DeSoto First Baptist Church
400 Boyd Street De Soto, MO 63020
636-586-2500
- Festus Fire Department
212 North Mill Street Festus, MO 63028
636-937-7661
- Jefferson County Library Northwest Branch
5680 State Road PP High Ridge, MO 63049
636-677-8186
(M,W) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM – 8:00PM (Tues) 03:00 PM – 08:00 PM (Thurs) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 03:00 PM – 06:00 PM (Fri) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 02:00 PM – 05:00 PM
- Jefferson County Government Administration Center
729 Maple Street Hillsboro, MO 63050
636-797-5400
8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Antonia Fire Protection District
6633 Moss Hollow Road Imperial, MO 63012
08:00 AM – 04:00 PM
636-948-4433
