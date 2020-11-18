Jefferson County’s Office of Emergency Management offering free PPE kit

ST. LOUIS – Jefferson County’s Office of Emergency Management is giving out free masks and hand sanitizer as they plead for all residents to follow their COVID-19 mitigation recommendations.

They said people can pick up their basic PPE kit with 50 disposable masks and 8 ounces of hand sanitizer for free at the following locations.

2012 Missouri State RoadArnold, MO 63010 (M-F) 07:00 AM – 9:00 PM (Sat) 07:00 AM – 3:00 PM 636-296-7729 Jefferson County Library Arnold Branch

1701 Missouri State RoadArnold, MO 63010 636-296-2204 (M,W) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM – 8:00PM(Tues) 3:00 PM – 08:00 PM(Thurs) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 03:00 PM – 06:00 PM(Fri) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 02:00 PM – 05:00 PM Jefferson County Library Windsor Branch

7479 Metropolitan Boulevard Barnhart, MO 63012 636-461-1914 (M,W) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM – 8:00PM(Tues) 03:00 PM – 08:00 PM(Thurs) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 03:00 PM – 06:00 PM(Fri) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 02:00 PM – 05:00 PM Cedar Hill Fire Protection District

6766 Cedar Hill RoadCedar Hill, MO 63016 636-285-3345 Crystal City Fire Department

Mississippi Ave & 2nd Street Crystal City, MO 63019 636-937-1982 DeSoto First Baptist Church

400 Boyd Street De Soto, MO 63020 636-586-2500 Festus Fire Department

212 North Mill Street Festus, MO 63028 636-937-7661 Jefferson County Library Northwest Branch

5680 State Road PP High Ridge, MO 63049 636-677-8186 (M,W) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM – 8:00PM (Tues) 03:00 PM – 08:00 PM (Thurs) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 03:00 PM – 06:00 PM (Fri) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 02:00 PM – 05:00 PM Jefferson County Government Administration Center

729 Maple Street Hillsboro, MO 63050 636-797-5400 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Antonia Fire Protection District

