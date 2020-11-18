Jefferson County’s Office of Emergency Management offering free PPE kit

ST. LOUIS – Jefferson County’s Office of Emergency Management is giving out free masks and hand sanitizer as they plead for all residents to follow their COVID-19 mitigation recommendations.

They said people can pick up their basic PPE kit with 50 disposable masks and 8 ounces of hand sanitizer for free at the following locations.

  • Arnold First Baptist Church Family Life Center
    2012 Missouri State RoadArnold, MO 63010
    (M-F) 07:00 AM – 9:00 PM (Sat) 07:00 AM – 3:00 PM
    636-296-7729
  • Jefferson County Library Arnold Branch
    1701 Missouri State RoadArnold, MO 63010
    636-296-2204
    (M,W) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM – 8:00PM(Tues) 3:00 PM – 08:00 PM(Thurs) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 03:00 PM – 06:00 PM(Fri) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 02:00 PM – 05:00 PM
  • Jefferson County Library Windsor Branch
    7479 Metropolitan Boulevard Barnhart, MO 63012
    636-461-1914
    (M,W) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM – 8:00PM(Tues) 03:00 PM – 08:00 PM(Thurs) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 03:00 PM – 06:00 PM(Fri) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 02:00 PM – 05:00 PM
  • Cedar Hill Fire Protection District
    6766 Cedar Hill RoadCedar Hill, MO 63016
    636-285-3345
  • Crystal City Fire Department
    Mississippi Ave & 2nd Street Crystal City, MO 63019
    636-937-1982
  • DeSoto First Baptist Church
    400 Boyd Street De Soto, MO 63020
    636-586-2500
  • Festus Fire Department
    212 North Mill Street Festus, MO 63028
    636-937-7661
  • Jefferson County Library Northwest Branch
    5680 State Road PP High Ridge, MO 63049
    636-677-8186
    (M,W) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM – 8:00PM (Tues) 03:00 PM – 08:00 PM (Thurs) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 03:00 PM – 06:00 PM (Fri) 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 02:00 PM – 05:00 PM
  • Jefferson County Government Administration Center
    729 Maple Street Hillsboro, MO 63050
    636-797-5400
    8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
  • Antonia Fire Protection District
    6633 Moss Hollow Road Imperial, MO 63012
    08:00 AM – 04:00 PM
    636-948-4433

