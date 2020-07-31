Jeffrey Boyd runs for city treasurer after 17 years as Ward 22’s alderman

ST. LOUIS – Jeffrey Boyd is running for city treasurer after having been the alderman of St. Louis City’s ward 22 for 17 years.

Jeffrey Boyd says getting his message out while campaigning during COVID, has been a challenge. But he says he is seeing some success.

“Social distancing doesn’t work with campaigning because you need a lot of social interactions so not being able to go door to door with voters it’s been a challenge,” Boyd said.

So Boyd, a lifelong resident of Ward 22, says he has utilized zoom calls with voters and alderman in several wards.

“Over half of the elected officials that represent St. Louis City are supporting Jeff Boyd. That’s over 50 percent and they’re my surrogates and excited about my campaign. So they’re calling their constituents and sending emails. It’s an exciting campaign.”

Boyd served in the army for 23 years and insists that experience has made him the leader he is today.

“My work means a lot to me and when I’m treasurer I’ll create a work environment in which people know they are part of a team. That’s what I learned from the army. I will know every single worker that works for the treasurer office.”

Boyd says the city won’t have the usual revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So the city will probably need to dip into the general fund. But he says there are things that can be done to help.

“Recently I transferred five million from the parking meter fund to the city general fund to help us out with COVID-19 relief efforts because I don’t want to lose any city employees.”

He also says he will do another thing if elected.

“I want to end big contracts, extended contracts for years without ever going after a competitive bid. I want to bring real transparency to the office.”