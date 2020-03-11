Jenna Dewan welcomes new baby

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Steve Kazee and Jena Dewan attend WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at Staples Center on October 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Jenna Dewan now has one of each.

The actress shared on her verified Instagram account Tuesday that she has given birth to a boy.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” the caption read on a photo showing her cradling her newborn. “Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

He is the first child for Dewan and Broadway actor Steve Kazee having arrived weeks after his parents got engaged.

Dewan has a young daughter, Everly, from her marriage to actor Channing Tatum.

Last June the actress/dancer shared her love of Kazee in her first Instagram post featuring them as a couple.

In September the couple announced that they were pregnant.

Dewan and Tatum announced in April 2018 that they planned to separate after nine years of marriage.