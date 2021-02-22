Jennie Garth gives Central Illinois Foodbank her $168,000 winnings from Wheel of Fortune

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Central Illinois Foodbank is receiving a massive donation after actress Jennie Garth won $168,000 on ABC’s “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”
Garth won the game with a correct answer in the “food and drink” category.
“It doesn’t come around too often, so we were really excited and blessed to receive the gift because an extra $168,600 really means a lot of food going out,” Central Illinois Foodbank Partner Resource Coordinator Adam Handy said. “It really helps us continue the work we’re already doing.”
Garth grew up outside of Urbana, Illinois and just wanted to help those in the foodbank’s 21-county service area.