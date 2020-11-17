Jennings man dies in car shooting Friday night

JENNINGS, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide that left a man dead Friday night.

According to police, they received a call about a shooting in the 5500 block of Hamilton at approximately 10:10 p.m.

Darryl Dodson,59, was found in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dodson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they received information that Dodson’s car was shot at in the 5000 block of Goodfellow with a 22-year-old male and 21-year-old female victim also present.

After the shooting, the victims went to Hamilton Avenue where they called the police.

The male and female victims were not injured.

There are no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at (314)-444-5371.

To remain anonymous and/or possibly receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at

866-371-TIPS.