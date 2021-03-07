Jennings man takes one-year-old threatens shoot out with police

ST. LOUIS– The Missouri Highway Patrol is asking for your help finding a Jennings man who took a one-year-old child Thursday night and threatened a shoot-out with police if confronted.
Henderson took one-year-old Royalty Miller and refused to return the girl to her mother the next morning. He said he would not return the child and she would never see the child again.
Henderson is described as a 35 year-old-man, height 5’7″, 130 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, light complexion, neck tattoo- “NANA” on left side.
Royalty Miller is a 1-year-old girl, 1’ 6”, 30-40 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, light complexion, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white socks.
Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, or vehicle, or anyone having any information should immediately dial 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.