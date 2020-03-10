Jill Biden seeks votes for former Vice President ahead of Missouri Primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - “I think I saved the best for last,” said Jill Biden to a standing-room-only crowd.

With those words, Jill Biden started her campaign stop in St. Louis to rally voters to choose her husband, Joe, as the Democratic presidential nominee.

“I’ve seen the power of his kind of leadership,” she said. “Anybody can tell you what they want to do, but Joe Biden can tell you what he’s already done and will continue to do.”

Tuesday, Missouri voters will have their voices heard in the highly-contested race.

Since Super Tuesday, Joe Biden’s campaign has catapulted to become the top contender for the Democratic nomination.

Some say that happened in large part due to black voters in South Carolina.

“For once the black vote will be acknowledged,” said Janelle Jenkins, supporter. “A lot of time we are the backbone of the Democratic party, but not always the platform. Biden lead is an impact to look at issues that impact us.”

It’s that type of recognition, IAFF Firefighters union believe Joe Biden brings to the table for them.

They too have endorsed him for president.

“Joe Biden has been the most supporter in the senate and during his 8 years as Vice President,” said Kurt Becker. “He always had our backs. He understands the important issues facing firefighters today.”

St. Louis served as the third stop on Jill Biden’s trail through the Show-Me State.

First stopping in Kansas City joining Jason Kander on a tour through the Veterans Community Project.

Then making a brief stop in Columbia before ending in St. Louis.

If her husband’s double-digit national lead in polls are any indication, then its everyone’s in this room’s wish that Jill will soon be the next First Lady of the United States.

“We can build a better nation if we do this together,” said Jill Biden, ending the campaign stop.