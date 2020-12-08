UMSL students remake Jingle Bells to reflect COVID during the holidays

ST. LOUIS – The UMSL College of Business Administration created a parody of Jingle Bells to reflect the COVID holiday season we are all experiencing.

Some of the lyrics include, “T.P. sells out of every store,” “I play hacky sack with my cat and the zoom calls never end,” and “jingle bells, we said farewell to parties and big groups.”

After the lighthearted song, Dr. Keith Womer, the interim dean of the UMSL College of Business, comes onto the screen to issue a warm holiday message despite the hardships everyone is facing during the pandemic.

The video ends with some bloopers from the filming of the song.