Jo-Ann Fabrics giving customers free materials to make face mask

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - As hospitals and health care facilities run dangerously low on critical supplies, America’s crafting and sewing communities are jumping in to help.

JOANN Stores is stepping up to help as many of these generous makers and health care facilities as possible.

Participating locations will offer sewing machines, materials and guidance to help customers safely make facemasks. JOANN will provide and donate 100% of the supplies needed for these projects for those who come in to make.

Entities in need of supplies should contact joannplus@joann.com.