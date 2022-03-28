ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Today’s job of the day is for Hoyleton Youth and Family Services. They are expanding to provide mobile mental health crisis services in St. Clair County, Illinois.

They have positions open for full-time and part-time Crisis Recovery Specialists. The job has employees building a rapport with clients experiencing a crisis. They support people in a variety of settings, assist with recovery plans, and self-care education. This position requires a lived experience with addiction and a current life in recovery

If you are someone who has experienced mental health or substance abuse challenges and would like help others call Hoyleton at (618) 436-0448 or visit www.Hoyleton.org/careers.