Joe Biden endorses Nicole Galloway for Missouri Governor

ST. LOUIS – State Auditor Nicole Galloway picked up an endorsement from former Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for Missouri Governor.
“State Auditor Nicole Galloway is a proven champion for Missouri’s working families — crossing the aisle to deliver results. As Auditor, she worked to bring transparency to state government and hold politicians accountable to the people, uncovering millions of dollars in waste and fraudulent spending. I am proud to endorse Nicole for Governor, and know she will continue to fight for access to affordable, quality health care, improving public schools, and bringing good-paying jobs to the state,” said Vice President Joe Biden.
Galloway’s campaign announced Biden’s endorsement Monday morning.
Galloway, a Democrat, is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Mike Parson in the November election.
