Joe Biden to hold rallies in St. Louis and Kansas City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will be holding events in St. Louis, Kansas City in Missouri and Jackson in Mississippi over the next few days. A statement sent to the media says Biden will lay out his vision for America during the rallies.

Biden’s event in St. Louis is on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 am. The location of the rally was not disclosed. But, you can RSVP to the community event here.

Later that day the former vice president is traveling to Kansas City. He will be at the WWI Museum and Memorial at 4:15 pm. Tell event organizers that you are going by clicking this link.

On Sunday, March 8, Biden will visit Jackson Mississippi. Details about that event have not yet been released.