ST. LOUIS – FOX Sports has announced that broadcaster Joe Davis will replace Joe Buck.

FOX Sports said Davis will lead FOX MLB’s lead play-by-play position.

“It’s been amazing to watch Joe’s continued growth over the years developing into one of the elite broadcasters in all of sports,” Brad Zager President of Production/Operations and Executive Producer said. “As an integral part of our coverage over the last several years, his transition onto baseball’s biggest stage is a natural fit and we couldn’t be more excited to have him as the new voice of MLB on FOX.”

Davis will join John Smoltz in the booth alongside reporters Tom Verducci and Ken Rosenthal. He will also continue his role for local Dodgers telecasts on SportsNet LA.

“If you had asked me when I was 10 what I wanted to do when I grew up, I would’ve told you ‘Call the World Series.’ So when I say this is a dream-come-true, I really mean it.,” Davis said.

He joined FOX Sports in 2014 as a play-by-play announcer for the network’s MLB, college football, and college basketball coverage. He has also been in the booth for FOX Sports’ Division Series coverage since 2017 and has called a Championship Series game alongside Smoltz during the 2019 and 2020 MLB Postseasons.

Joe Buck left FOX Sports recently for ESPN. He joined his longtime football broadcast partner, former Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman, who is also leaving FOX. The pair will be the new broadcast team for Monday Night Football.