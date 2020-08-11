Joe’s Market Basket offers tips on getting rid of invasive grasses in your backyard

ST. LOUIS – One result of people staying at home more over the last few months is that they are paying quite a bit more attention to the state of their yard and landscaping.

Experts say now is the time of year where people might be noticing some invasive grass species trying to take things over. Andy Klos with Joe’s Market Basket offered tips on what to look out for and how to treat your yard if invasive grass, like nutsedge, is taking over!

Market Basket offers a variety of hardscaping options to help you build your dream firepit at any of their four locations throughout the bi-state area; Edwardsville, O’Fallon, Godfrey, Troy, and their new location in St. Peters, Mo.

For more information click here.