Join a herd of young baby kids for Baby Goat Yoga at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch

UNION Mo. - Yoga lovers of all skill levels are invited to join the Humane Society of Missouri for a yoga class with 17 adorable, energetic baby goats that were rescued this winter.

Professional yoga instructor Michelle Menos with Agape Yoga Studio will lead the one-hour session where goats will interact throughout the class, and potentially jump on and off your back as a form of animal-assisted therapy.

Baby Goat Yog will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 29 at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch just an hour west from downtown St. Louis.

Tickets are $20 and available now.

