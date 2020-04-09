Join the St. Louis Aquarium’s Nitro the Tortoise for virtual breakfast on Facebook Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Aquarium has the perfect breakfast buddy you.

On Thursday, you can eat breakfast with Nitro, the aquarium's African Spurred Tortoise, as well as other turtles that live at the aquarium on Facebook Live.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., you can join Nitro, his friends and the animal care team that keeps him happy and healthy for a fun and informational breakfast. You'll learn what Nitro likes to do and eat and other fun facts about his natural habitat.

After breakfast, you'll get a do-at-home activity and get a chance to enter an essay contest through the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation's website.

To watch head over to the St. Louis Aquarium on Facebook.