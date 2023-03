ST. LOUIS – Country star Jon Pardi will be making a trip to St. Louis in October for his Mr. Saturday Night World Tour. The Chaifetz Arena will host one of the 30+ shows Saturday, October 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, March, 24 at 10:00 a.m.

Pardi’s single, ‘Your Heart Or Mine,’ is currently top 30 on country radio airplay charts.

Saturday Night World Tour schedule

Friday, August 25 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Ulster Hall

Sunday, August 27 – Lutterworth, U.K. – The Long Road Festival

Monday, August 28 – Glasgow, U.K. – Old Fruitmarket

Tuesday, August 29 – Manchester, U.K. – O2 Ritz

Thursday, August 31 – Bristol, U.K. – O2 Academy

Friday, September 1 – London, U.K. – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Sunday, September 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

Monday, September 4 – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan

Wednesday, September 6 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

Thursday, September 7 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Strand^

Thursday, September 28 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Friday, September 29 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Saturday, September 30 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Thursday, October 5 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Friday, October 6 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Saturday, October 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Dailys Place

Thursday, October 19 – Brookings, SD – Swiftel Center

Friday, October 20 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena

Saturday, October 21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Thursday, October 26 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena

Friday, October 27 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

Saturday, October 28 – Everett, WA – Angel Of The Winds Arena

Thursday, November 2 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Friday, November 3 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center

Saturday, November 4 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Thursday, November 16 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Friday, November 17 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre

Saturday, November 18 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Thursday, November 30 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

Friday, December 1 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Saturday, December 2 – Fort Worth, TX – DICKIES ARENA (Support to be announced)

Friday, December 8 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Saturday, December 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena