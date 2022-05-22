Sunday marks the 11th year anniversary of one of the deadliest tornadoes on record. The massive EF-5 tornado struck Joplin, Missouri on May 22, 2011.

The tornado had wind speeds of over 200 mph, causing catastrophic damage. There were 158 deaths, over 1,000 injured, and 7,000 structures destroyed.

The path was 22.1 miles long and at max width, the swath of damage spread three-quarters to one mile wide.

Also on this date in 2019, was the EF-3 Jefferson City, Missouri tornado. This tornado had a path of 32 miles long and caused severe damage or completely destroyed numerous homes and businesses in central Missouri. No fatalities occurred but 33 people were injured.

This EF-3 tornado occurred during the late evening hours of May 22, and prompted the National Weather Service Forecast Office in St. Louis to issue the first Tornado Emergency in its history.