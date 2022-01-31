Josh Groban to perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in June

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2015 file photo, Josh Groban performs at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Groban will be making his Broadway debut next year as Pierre in “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” a musical by Dave Malloy that dramatizes a 70-page melodrama at the center of “War and Peace.” (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

ST. LOUIS – Josh Groban will come to the St. Louis area during his 2022 Harmony Summer Tour.

He will play the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on June 26. His tour kicks off on June 17 in Detroit.

Legendary New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band as well as violinist/singer Lucia Micarelli, and singer-songwriter Eleri Ward will join Groban on tour.

“After far too long feeling torn away from my favorite part of my musical life, live performance, it is with huge excitement and gratitude to announce that I’ll be back doing what I do best and love most with the Harmony Tour,” Groban said. “It will be more than a concert for me…it will be a celebration of connection with my friends, fans and colleagues who have been my anchors during the last couple of years and during the course of my career. I hope you’ll join us for these beautiful nights of music.”

Citi cardmembers have access to presale tickets starting on February 1 at 10 a.m. until February 3 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. Members of the Josh Groban fan club will also have early access to tickets starting on February 1. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m.