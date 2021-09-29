Josh Hawley: 2022 Senate field ‘pretty fluid’

ST. LOUIS- The man who will be Missouri’s senior U.S. Senator in 2023 is not ready to signal his preference in the race to succeed Roy Blunt in November of 2022.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, who has already endorsed at least one 2022 candidate in another Senate race (J.D. Vance in Ohio), laughed when asked what his timeline would be for backing anyone in Missouri’s crowded GOP primary field.

“I’ll just say that we’ve got a lot of time in the Missouri senate race. Heck, we don’t even file, our candidates don’t file for many months more and our primary isn’t until August. I’m a Republican primary voter so I’ve got to do my due diligence, I want to make sure I make a good informed choice when I’m voting,” he told KTVI. “I’m continuing to learn about the candidates and study the issues and their positions on the issues and you know we’ll see who else chooses to get in or out of this race, it’s pretty fluid right now.”

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Rep. Billy Long, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey are among those who have already declared their intent to run for the GOP nod. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith is still weighing a run.